Uncertainty within the European shipping sector is inflating building prices, according to leading classification society, DNV.

A key challenge for European, in particular German, shipowners remains: how to reach decarbonisation targets and renew fleets with the current cost of ship new building.

Manila Express, Hapag-Lloyd, Port of Hamburg. Photo: Sandra Boga

Rasmus Stute DNV area manager for Germany, said at SMM Hamburg: “Now many owners are in a strategic trap.