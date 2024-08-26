A reborn Pipavav shipyard is getting a $500m makeover to return the outfit to its former glory, its new owners say.

It will focus on building bulkers, tankers and gas carriers as what was formerly India’s largest private shipbuilder by capacity pushes for a significant return to the business.

Vivek Merchant, director of Swan Group’s shipyard division, told TradeWinds: “With $250m infused, Swan has an additional $250m investment planned over the next two years, underscoring our unwavering commitment to becoming a global leader.”