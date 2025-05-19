The ship repair sector has become the latest shipping segment to come together to tackle sustainability through a coalition of the willing.

Monday saw the launch of the Global Green Shipyard Alliance (GGSA), an international coalition of leading ship repair yards committed to accelerating the maritime industry’s sustainability transition.

The founding members are Dubai-based Drydocks World, Spanish group Astilleros Shipyard, BREDO Dry Docks of Germany and IMC Shipyard Services Group, which operates yards in Singapore, China and Thailand.

The group, which spans key maritime hubs across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, aims to fast-track clean technology adoption, improve environmental performance and set unified ESG standards across their global operations.

It plans to create a platform for knowledge sharing, joint development and scalable innovation, and “deliver practical solutions, from hybrid propulsion and energy-efficient retrofits to digital optimisation and emissions compliance”.

Rado Antolovic, chief executive of Drydocks World, said the formation of the alliance “reflects our shared responsibility to accelerate the maritime industry's decarbonisation journey”.

Describing it as a “significant step forward”, he said the intention is to “collaborate with our global counterparts to advance more sustainable, efficient practices across the sector”.

The GGSA is the third major global coalition championed by Drydocks World parent company DP World.

The Zero Emission Port Alliance aims to make battery-electric container handling equipment affordable and scalable; and First Movers Coalition members aggregate their purchasing power to accelerate investments in zero-emission solutions.