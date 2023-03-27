Shipbuilder Chantier Davie Canada is extending its reach into Europe with a deal to acquire Finland’s Helsinki Shipyard.

The Canadian yard said it has exercised an exclusive option to purchase the assets of the Finnish company.

Davie will now carry out due diligence, including financial, regulatory and legal considerations.

Davie chief executive James Davies, said: “If the acquisition is successful, it would combine two historic and highly complementary businesses creating the western world’s leading international centre of excellence for Arctic shipbuilding.”