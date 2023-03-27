Shipbuilder Chantier Davie Canada is extending its reach into Europe with a deal to acquire Finland’s Helsinki Shipyard.

The Canadian yard said it has exercised an exclusive option to purchase the assets of the Finnish company.

Catch 22 solved: Swan Hellenic takes over final Russian-leased ship
 Read more

Davie will now carry out due diligence, including financial, regulatory and legal considerations.

Davie chief executive James Davies, said: “If the acquisition is successful, it would combine two historic and highly complementary businesses creating the western world’s leading international centre of excellence for Arctic shipbuilding.”