India’s Pipavav shipyard will undergo a $500m makeover to return it to its former glory, according to its new owners, Swan Group.

The yard will focus on building bulkers, tankers and gas carriers as what was formerly India’s largest private shipbuilder by capacity pushes for a significant return to the business.

Swan Group shipyard division director Vivek Merchant. Photo: Swan Group

Vivek Merchant, director of Swan Group’s shipyard division, told TradeWinds: “With $250m infused, Swan has an additional $250m investment planned over the next two years, underscoring our unwavering commitment to becoming a global leader.”