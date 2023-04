South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has turned in a quarterly profit for the first time in over five years of loss-making figures.

SHI announced a first quarter net profit of KRW 9.3 bn ($7m) a reversal on a loss of KRW 103.9bn in the same three months of 2022.

Operating profit of KRW 19.6 bn was also an about-face from a loss of KRW 94.9