Russia’s sanctioned State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) has handed state-owned shipbuilding group United Shipbuilding Corp (USC) its biggest-ever single ship order.

A deal has been signed at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum for 34 river-sea general cargo ships of the RSD59 type, which are usually 8,150 dwt.

USC’s Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod will deliver the vessel in batches.