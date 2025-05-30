Sanctioned Russian shipbuilder Krasnoye Sormovo has returned to profit in the first quarter as it builds a series of vessels for a blacklisted domestic owner.

The Nizhny Novgorod company’s financial report shows net earnings of RUB 8.7m ($109,000) to 31 March, against a loss of RUB 316.6m a year earlier, Business World Agency reported.

Revenue in the first quarter increased by 20% year on year to reach RUB 3.3bn.

Gross profit amounted to RUB 52.9m, against a loss of RUB 72.1m for the same period in 2024.

The last time the shipbuilder made a profit was in 2021.

Losses in 2024 reached RUB 3.5bn, from RUB 1.4bn in 2023.

Krasnoye Sormovo was founded in 1849.

The orderbook features 12 cargo ships and three small cruise ships, according to shipbroker Clarksons.

The yard is on a US sanctions list due to its ownership by the Russian state holding company United Shipbuilding Corp (USC), which is alleged to have produced naval vessels involved in the Ukraine war.

In 2023, Russia’s sanctioned State Transport Leasing Co handed USC its biggest-ever single ship order.

A deal was signed at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum for 34 river-sea general cargo ships of the RSD59 type, which are usually 8,150 dwt.

Krasnoye Sormovo was due to deliver the vessels in batches.

The second tranche of 12 units was scheduled for handover by September this year, with the final 12 slated for January 2027, according to the Ministry of Industry & Trade.