Sanctions, sustainability and cyber security written in as Norway launches new standard shipbuilding contract

ShipyardsSanctions, sustainability and cyber security written in as Norway launches new standard shipbuilding contractUpdated version designed to make building ships saferShip25 signing: (Front row, from left) Federation of Norwegian Industries maritime director Stal Heggelund, Nordisk Defence Club lawyer Magne Andersen, Norwegian Shipbuilders managing director Asle Stronen, Norwegian Shipowners’ Association lawyer Thomas Rasmussen and Wikborg Rein partner Morten Valen Eide.Photo: Jonas WalsgårdJonas WalsgårdTradeWinds correspondentOslo