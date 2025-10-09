Sanctions, sustainability and cybersecurity written in as Norway launches new standard shipbuilding contract

ShipyardsSanctions, sustainability and cybersecurity written in as Norway launches new standard shipbuilding contractUpdated version designed to make building ships saferStal Heggelund, director maritime sector Federation of Norwegian Industries, Magne Andersen, lawyer Nordisk Defence Club, Asle Stronen, managing director Norwegian Shipbuilders, Thomas Rasmussen, lawyer Norwegian Shipowners’ Association and Morten Valen Eide, partner Wikborg Rein sign agreement on Ship25.Photo: Jonas WalsgårdJonas WalsgårdTradeWinds correspondentOslo