Sanctions, sustainability and cybersecurity written in as Norway launches new standard shipbuilding contract

Updated version designed to make building ships safer

Stal Heggelund, director maritime sector Federation of Norwegian Industries, Magne Andersen, lawyer Nordisk Defence Club, Asle Stronen, managing director Norwegian Shipbuilders, Thomas Rasmussen, lawyer Norwegian Shipowners’ Association and Morten Valen Eide, partner Wikborg Rein sign agreement on Ship25.
TradeWinds correspondentOslo
Published 9 October 2025, 11:47Updated 9 October 2025, 11:47
