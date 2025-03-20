SSY research chief Roar Adland has some bad news for US President Donald Trump as he prepares to introduce sweeping charges for Chinese-linked ships calling at US ports.

Adland dealt out disappointment to shipowners hoping for price of newbuildings to dive given the uncertainty that Trump has introduced to the industry outlook and the wider economic climate.

Trump, who Adland joked is pushing to make volatility great again, has been a destabilising force on the economy since taking up his seat in the Oval Office.