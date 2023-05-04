Singapore is scarce in both land and labour and so one might expect a local shipyard that is seeking to expand to relocate to an emerging economy such as the Philippines, Indonesia or Vietnam — where land and labour are abundant and cost-effective.

But Singaporean-owned Strategic Marine, which specialises in building crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and crew supply vessels (CSVs), is staying put. It has merely moved to 5 Benoi Road, a larger facility in the city-state that will greatly boost its capacity and product range.