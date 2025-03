The US plans to revive its shipbuilding industry as it attempts to curb China’s dominance in the sector.

During an address to Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump vowed to resurrect the country’s shipbuilding industry, both for commercial and military purposes.

“I am announcing tonight that we will create a new Office of US shipbuilding in the White House that offers special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America where it belongs,” said Trump.