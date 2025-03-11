Last week, US President Donald Trump told both houses of Congress — the Senate and House of Representatives — that he plans to launch an office within the White House to promote US shipbuilding.

For the head of the nation’s shipyard industry group, the announcement by America’s leader in such a high-profile setting was nothing short of historic.

Shipbuilders Council of America president Matthew Paxton, who has led the organisation since 2007, told TradeWinds’ Wavelength podcast that it was a “monumental moment” to see a US president invoke shipbuilding as a priority before the nation’s leaders.