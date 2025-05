Japan’s Tsuneishi Group has completed the full takeover of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding

According to market sources, Kambara family-controlled Tsuneishi has become the sole owner of the shipbuilder by acquiring a 34% stake from Mitsui E&S Group for JPY 4.2bn ($29.3m).

The full buyout of the Japanese shipbuilding company means Mitsui E&S Holdings has withdrawn completely from the shipbuilding industry.