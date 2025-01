Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has confirmed it is planning a third overseas shipyard as the company steps up to build dual-fuel capable vessels.

The Hiroshima-headquartered company already has two shipyards outside Japan — Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) in the Philippines and Tsuneishi Zhoushan Shipbuilding in China.

It is now looking to set up a new yard in East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste.