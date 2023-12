Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding is working with the East Timor government on a project to build a new shipyard.

Representatives from Tsuneishi, one of Japan’s largest shipbuilding groups, recently met with the East Timor prime minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo.

The parties have had a series of discussions including a visit to East Timor by Tsuneishi management in September and November this year.