The US has lifted sanctions from a Turkish shipping services company after its owner successfully argued it had not arranged repairs for a blacklisted Russian bulker linked to stolen Ukrainian grain shipments.

İlker Dogruyol, the founder and owner of ID Shipping, told TradeWinds that the listing on 14 September was “unjust and legally unfounded” and had resulted in significant business and reputational damage before it was lifted less than three weeks later.