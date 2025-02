Chinese shipbuilder Wison New Energies has started construction of its of its new shipyard in Qidong.

The new facility, which is located in the Lusi Port Economic Development Zone, covers around 1.2 million square metres including 1,372 metres of coastline.

Wison said the new yard, which has been designed by China Shipbuilding NDRI Engineering Co, will feature a 520-metre long, 90-metre wide offshore dock.