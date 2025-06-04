The world’s largest private shipowner will continue building vessels at Chinese yards, despite Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the country’s dominance in global shipbuilding.

The US president’s port fees have led to a slump in contracting this year, following a hectic few years in which China has consolidated its position as the world’s premier shipbuilder.

Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has more than 100 newbuildings on order, with Chinese shipyards its preferred option.