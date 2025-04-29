Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Financial Holdings is looking to spin-off its maritime investments business into a separate outfit that will then be listed on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

On Sunday, the investment management company said the proposed spin-off and listing of the dedicated maritime investment business would help it to “unlock its full growth potential”.

“The spin-off group will function as a dedicated maritime investment platform, focusing on unlocking value across the entire maritime value chain,” Yangzijiang Financial said.