China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured $11.64bn worth of newbuildings so far this year, exceeding its $4.5bn target.

The Singapore-listed shipbuilder said strong demand for dual-fuel container ships, oil tankers and gas carriers has enabled it to secure 98 newbuildings. Boxships make up 55% of the total, followed by 21 tankers, 16 gas carriers and seven bulkers.

It said 84% of the new orders are classified as eco-friendly vessels, “aligning with the green transition trend”.