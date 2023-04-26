China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has won orders for 23 newbuildings worth $1.18bn in the first quarter of 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

The Singapore-listed company said this was close to 40% of its annual order target of $3bn.

The newbuildings include 18 product tankers, four bulk carriers and one liquefied ethylene (LEG) carrier.

Yangzijiang did not disclose the names of the shipping companies that ordered the newbuildings but industry insiders said the 36,000-cbm LEG carrier was ordered by Ocean Yield.