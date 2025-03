Just three Greek shipping companies ordered big bulkers last year: Capital Ship Management, Samos Steamship and DryDel Shipping — the plucky diversified dry bulk outfit run by Costas Delaportas.

A pair of 182,000-dwt ships inked in December at Japan’s Namura Shipbuilding marked the first time either DryDel or its predecessor, Meadway Shipping & Trading, founded by his late father Dionysis, became involved with capesizes.