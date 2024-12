Nikos Mikelis is, in his own words, a friend of the ship recyclers in Asia but not of the green lobby groups that keep making what he calls mischief.

And he has been drawn out of semi-retirement as a result, to head up the newly formed Bimco Ship Recycling Alliance.

While the body aims to promote the safe and sound recycling of ships, it is telling that the founders are recyclers in Asia, not shipowners or green groups, although Mikelis is adamant owners will join.