Odfjell boss Harald Fotland is candid as he tells TradeWinds his company’s energy efficiency drive was launched purely for financial reasons.

The chemical tanker owner was poised for a major reorganisation a decade ago in 2015, the company had just laid off 40% of its staff and was facing tough decisions over fuel consumption, he explained.

Its fleet included ageing tonnage built before the hikes in bunker prices and the 2008 economic crash.