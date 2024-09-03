It’s a $4bn question — so don’t expect a quick answer.

A battle is likely to play out for years in a courtroom in Baltimore, Maryland, to decide if the owner and operator of a container ship that destroyed a city bridge is liable for $44m — or somewhere in the region of $4bn.

Legal experts say the dispute may have a greater significance than even the vast sums at stake in the case of the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015), which brought down a bridge, left six construction workers dead and closed down one of the biggest US ports.