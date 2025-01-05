Our industry has more paperwork than cargo. The solution is to launch Project Paperless — a blockchain-based documentation system.
Every ship, every container, every bill of lading gets a digital identity.
No more faxes (yes, we still use those). I’ll personally confiscate any fax machines I find.
About the Dare to Lead report
