The Dali disaster did not affect the Britannia P&I Club’s decision to push for a 7.5% increase in premiums for 2025, the largest of any protection and indemnity club, chief underwriting officer Simon Williams told TradeWinds.

Britannia, the oldest of the 12 members of the International Group of P&I Clubs and fourth-largest by tonnage, said that a year of high claims across the board and a long-term trend of securing sufficient premiums to cover claims and costs were the key reasons for the rise.