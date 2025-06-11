Canadian entrepreneur Payman Eslami has self-funded and developed a dedicated AI solution to forecast freight rates and shipping markets up to three years into the future.

The former shipbuilding engineer has 170 different ship types and routes in his modelling, he told TradeWinds, which offers weekly, monthly and annual predictive trends with 90% accuracy.

He launched the tool as Soshianest Forecast about five years ago and has now caught the eye of at least one stock exchange focused on shipping market data.