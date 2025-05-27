Carnival Corp is pushing ahead with its sustainability strategy after April’s agreement on greenhouse gas rules at the International Maritime Organization, but it is watching for details of the United Nations shipping regulator’s final rules.

That comes as the Miami-headquartered cruise giant, which has the biggest fleet in the sector, has purchased its first bio-LNG volumes and continues efforts to upgrade its ships with energy-saving technologies.

John Haeflinger, the New York and London-listed company’s senior vice president of maritime policy and analysis, said the measures adopted by the IMO are not that different from the European Union’s FuelEU Maritime regulations.

But he said Carnival and the wider industry are watching how the IMO will implement the new rules, with guidelines still to be finalised.

How upstream LNG factors and shore power will be treated, for example, is of particular interest.

In the meantime, Carnival’s focus has not changed.

Haeflinger said: “The no-regrets path for us is still applicable, which is doing everything we can to drive efficiencies in terms of our use of fuel, and we continue to do that.

“Nothing changes, but we are paying attention, because some of the guidelines, once finally written, will give us more clarity on the implications.”

Carnival has operational efficiency as a core pillar of its sustainability strategy.

In its latest annual report, the company described technology upgrades, also known as power saver packs, as the “main part” of its energy efficiency investment programme.

HVAC and more

They include heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, LED lighting, variable frequency pumps and fans, and remote monitoring and optimisation of energy usage.

All told, Carnival estimates the package of upgrades saves 5%.

“Most of those are implemented, pretty much, fleet-wide, where we continue to finalise some things,” Haeflinger said.

“And we’re looking next at where the remaining opportunities are.”

Efficiency efforts Power saver packs: Onboard energy-saving technologies deliver 5% to 10% in fuel savings.

Onboard energy-saving technologies deliver 5% to 10% in fuel savings. Waste heat recovery: Carnival is identifying ways to use heat generated by ships’ engine exhaust to make steam, to use waste heat from engine cooling water to heat potable water in swimming pools, laundry and elsewhere, and to deploy power-generating steam turbines and air-cooling absorption chillers.

Carnival is identifying ways to use heat generated by ships’ engine exhaust to make steam, to use waste heat from engine cooling water to heat potable water in swimming pools, laundry and elsewhere, and to deploy power-generating steam turbines and air-cooling absorption chillers. Air lubrication systems: Systems that use air bubbles to reduce hull friction can reduce fuel consumption by 5%.

Systems that use air bubbles to reduce hull friction can reduce fuel consumption by 5%. Shore power: 69% of Carnival ships can plug into onshore electricity grids in ports where it is available.

69% of Carnival ships can plug into onshore electricity grids in ports where it is available. Efficient itineraries: A new private island close to Florida home ports has shore power and reduces distance travelled. Source: Carnival

Those next opportunities include waste heat recovery, he said. Carnival’s ships are designed with systems to recover waste heat, but the company is evaluating ways to do more on each vessel.

The company has also installed shore power technology on most of its fleet, and it continues to install air lubrication systems on some vessels.

In its annual report, Carnival reported 9.71m metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions in the 2024 fiscal year, up slightly from 9.65m a year earlier but down from 8.58m in 2022. The company’s figures track Scope 1 direct emissions and Scope 2 emissions from energy purchases.

Its greenhouse gas intensity decreased to 203 grams of CO 2 -equivalent per available lower berth km, from 211 in 2023 and 241 in 2022.

Another key pillar of Carnival’s strategy is LNG fuelling. It has 11 dual-fuel vessels on the water that can use LNG, and another eight on order, according to data from Clarksons.

Haeflinger said Carnival has purchased some bio-LNG, or liquefied biomethane, this year as a way to help meet the requirements of FuelEU Maritime, where its fleet’s shore power connections also help comply with the rules’ emissions-intensity requirements.

The cruise industry’s use of LNG continues to face criticism from environmental groups, especially due to its reliance on four-stroke engines, which produce more methane slip than their two-stroke counterparts.

A stand against LNG

Anna Barford, Canadian shipping campaigner for Stand.earth, said LNG is not the way to go for shipping because of the climate impact of methane emissions, and it is not solved by using greener forms of the fuel.

“Methane, regardless of source, is an incredibly powerful climate pollutant,” she told TradeWinds.

LNG is delivered to Carnival Cruise Lines’ Carnival Celebration. The cruise ship is one of 11 in the fleet of Carnival Corp that are powered by LNG. Photo: Eric Priante Martin

“So if it’s e-methane, if it’s biomethane, if it’s methane from harmful practices like fracking, once it gets in the ship, those ship engines, if they’re leaky, they’re going to be causing a climate problem.”

Haeflinger said that while manufacturers work on the next generation of LNG engines that reduce methane slip, “very active discussions” are underway to improve performance not only for newbuildings but for cruise ship engines that are already in operation.

And he said greener forms of methanol are hard to get on the market, making LNG the only readily available alternative.

“We’re pretty comfortable that decision remains solid,” he said of the move to LNG.

This story is part of a TradeWinds Special Report ahead of Nor-Shipping 2025.