As CEO of the global shipping fleet, I have three main concerns when I look ahead to 2025: safety, profitability and decarbonisation.

The single biggest safety threat in 2025 is probably the risk of an incident, and resulting pollution, from the poorly maintained ‘shadow’ or ‘dark’ fleets. Initially, I would call on Yongwang, the Dragon King, to ensure safe sailing while I organised the phase-out of these ships, which would be in my power as CEO of all the world’s shipping.