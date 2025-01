My primary focus would be to find a universal and immediate solution to the shipping decarbonisation issue.

While there are various proposals on the table, such as alternative fuels (like ammonia or biofuels) and green technologies (such as wind and solar-assisted sails), a clear and efficient solution has not been established yet.

As the chairman and CEO of the global shipping fleet, I would take a practical, short-term approach by eliminating vessels older than 20 years.