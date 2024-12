Conditions are ripe for the emergence of a new wave of unregulated ship recyclers to dismantle vessels hit by sanctions, according to industry experts.

These “untouchable” ships, shunned by mainstream recycling yards, may find a home in unauthorised facilities operating outside the oversight of G7 sanctions enforcement, industry players warned.

Although they account for only a small fraction of global tonnage, the emergence of these breakers would parallel the growth of shadow fleets.