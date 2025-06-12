Inmarsat launched what it claimed was a new way to send and receive data from a ship in May last year.

Twelve months on, the UK satellite telecommunications company boasts more than 100 different shipping companies deploying its NexusWave service on over 200 vessels.

Belgium’s Sallaum Lines, Caribe Tankers, Dutch Anthony Veder, Norway’s Solvang and Japan’s Toei Reefer Line are noted for fleet-wide deployment.

More recently, Inmarsat said it had signed a deal to roll out NexusWave across Mitsui OSK Lines’ fleet of LNG carriers, tankers and car carriers.

K Line and Hapag-Lloyd have yet to announce their verdicts on the service that went on trial last year.

The battle for shipping’s connectivity dollar is certainly intense, with Elon Musk’s Starlink now believed by some industry experts to be on board up to 75,000 vessels of various differing types and sizes.

Inmarsat’s head of sales and marketing, Gert-Jan Panken, told TradeWinds that NexusWave is differentiated from its competitors in that it uses the idea of bundling different communication routes together.

For Inmarsat, which is now part of Viasat, this means being able to send data across up to four different routes: its original L-band service, its Ka-band network, a geostationary network and LTE, which is the same 5G network your mobile phone is likely to be on.

By bonding networks together, data can cross all of them simultaneously, but its transmission is through the cheaper or more available service as a priority.

So, if a vessel is in an anchorage or terminal, for example, one could expect the LTE data network to be used more than any of the three satellite networks.

Increased digital potential

NexusWave is a follow-up to Inmarsat’s previous attempt at a multi-network service, Orchestra, which has now been discontinued.

Orchestra tried to bring together L-band, Ka-band and LTE networks, but not in the bonded way that NexusWave does, said Panken.

“NexusWave is not one or the other, but one and the others,” he said.

“This improves uploading and downloading capabilities and speeds, but also security.

“We give each package end-to-end encryption, but as the package goes over different channels, the man in the middle (hacker) will not stop the data or get all of it, so the attack vector is small.”

Nexuswave is based on the RazorLink bonding technology of UK-based communication software business Livewire Digital.

Tristan Wood, managing director of Livewire Digital, said: “Think of RazorLink SD-WAN as a smart traffic controller for data packets, built to keep everything running smoothly, even when network conditions are unpredictable.

“RazorLink can make use of any available service, be that satellite, 4G, wifi or Ethernet.

“It automatically combines available services into a single seamless connection with a bandwidth comparable to the sum of that provided by each network service.”

Maersk goes it alone

A recent announcement about AP Moller-Maersk expanding its agreement with Inmarsat did not reference NexusWave.

But the company is one of the few shipping firms with the resource capability to develop its own solution, imaginatively called One.

Inmarsat has an agreement with Maersk to expand its satellite component, OneSatellite, while Finnish mobile network firm Nokia has signed an agreement with Maersk to fit out 450 vessels with private wireless network solutions, Onewireless.

In 2023, Maersk announced the roll-out of SpaceX’s Starlink Ku-band service across its ocean fleet.

Nokia’s radio solutions are being installed to support Maersk’s push for onboard internet of things networks, connecting ship systems with container sensors to monitor cargo conditions like temperature and perishables’ ripeness.

“With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility and improved operational efficiency,” said Kjeld Dittmann, Maersk’s head of vessel and cargo connectivity.

“This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT.”