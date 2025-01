The main problem in shipping that I’d fix is the failure to grasp that wind energy is not some hippy-yachtie greenwash, that the shipping fleet has everything it needs now to make the industry cleaner, more commercially resilient and, dare I say it, fun!

So, firstly I’d introduce a mandatory educational programme to teach people that wind is energy. Wingsails convert wind energy to usable power to move ships through water as we’ve done for millennia.