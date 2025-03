Eastern Pacific Shipping has the highest value fleet among Singapore shipowners, exclusive research for TradeWinds shows.

The Idan Ofer-controlled company’s fleet is said to be worth $21.08bn and comprises 205 vessels, according to data on the city-state’s “beneficial owners” and information as of early March supplied by VesselsValue.

In second place is liner company Ocean Network Express with a fleet of 44 ships worth $7.2bn.