The apple has not fallen far from the tree in the Eitzen family.

Fridtjof Eitzen stepped in as chief executive at Christiania Shipping in early 2023 and has since executed fleet deals on the scale that saw his father, Axel, build four public companies — before it all unravelled in the wake of the financial crisis.

First, in 2023, the company snapped up 13 LPG carriers from Atle Bergshaven’s Bergshav Shipping in a deal that returned the ships to the Eitzen fleet after Bergshaven acquired the vessels in 2011.