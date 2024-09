LNG carriers are multiplying, with the global fleet of large existing and on-order vessels now topping the 1,050 mark, and sailing past the 979 ships making up the large tanker fleet of VLCCs and ULCCs.

Two additional record delivery years of more than 80 ships beckon in both 2025 and 2026, with industry players forecasting a steady flow of orders up to the end of the decade and beyond.