You only have to look at the world’s biggest trading and shipping nations to see how tightly intertwined and involved Greek shipowners are in China’s seaborne trade.

Shipping carries nearly 90% of world trade: the Greek-owned fleet accounts for almost one-fifth of global tonnage and China has a similar share in maritime trade volumes.

There is little granular data for Greek shipping’s exposure to Chinese cargoes in the public domain, as the relevant chartering data is proprietary and there is no meaningful aggregate data.