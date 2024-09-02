Cash-rich shipowners pump money into cleantech ventures

Shipping-driven venture capital funds and individual shipowners are advancing innovation to speed up transition.

Read the full story.

________

Has MOL-backed engine maker created the silver bullet of multifuel combustion?

Start-up claims its retrofittable ceramic marine engine is twice as efficient as conventional power trains.

Read the full story.

Article continues below the advert

________

Vanguard of shipping companies invest in green fuel production

Blue-chip names put money into start-ups to make the technology possible.

Read the full story.

________

Vessel leasing giant puts focus into methanol-to-hydrogen technology

Maritime Partners’ acquisition of generator tech start-up e1 Marine covers more marine applications.

Read the full story.

________

Cleantech scale-ups build presence in China as energy efficiency interest climbs

The makers’ list is where cleantech scale-up solutions need to be to gain visibility with shipowners.

Read the full story.