Cash-rich shipowners pump money into cleantech ventures
Shipping-driven venture capital funds and individual shipowners are advancing innovation to speed up transition.
________
Has MOL-backed engine maker created the silver bullet of multifuel combustion?
Start-up claims its retrofittable ceramic marine engine is twice as efficient as conventional power trains.
________
Vanguard of shipping companies invest in green fuel production
Blue-chip names put money into start-ups to make the technology possible.
________
Vessel leasing giant puts focus into methanol-to-hydrogen technology
Maritime Partners’ acquisition of generator tech start-up e1 Marine covers more marine applications.
________
Cleantech scale-ups build presence in China as energy efficiency interest climbs
The makers’ list is where cleantech scale-up solutions need to be to gain visibility with shipowners.