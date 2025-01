Apart from the ‘classic’ never-ending oversupply problem (which is 100% owners’ fault), I would say that a general major issue is the one of a common voice and approach from shipowners.

In other words, in different industries like airlines or refineries, one major forum and one major voice carry power and push through items according to their agenda. In shipping, owners are too divided and are represented by tens of fora, thus diluting their power and influence.