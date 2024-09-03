The rising threat of cyber attacks on an increasingly connected global shipping fleet has been recognised, with insurers drawing up maritime-specific plans.

Cyber cover has traditionally been excluded from standard hull and machinery contracts, but specialist insurers and some protection and indemnity clubs have looked to fill the gap in the market.

They include P&I clubs like the West of England, which has invested in marine cyber insurance specialist Astaara, Steamship and the Swedish Club, which signed up all its members to an initial trial membership of a $50m facility this year.