Ibrahim Al Nadhairi is a name in the limelight following a blockbuster IPO for Asyad Shipping this year.

He joined the Omani state-backed company in 2006 as a technical superintendent before running its in-house ship management division and eventually rising to chief executive in 2020.

By then, the company — formerly known as Oman Shipping Co — had 48 vessels spread across tankers, bulkers and LNG carriers.