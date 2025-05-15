Ioanna Procopiou is immediately recognisable as one of the key figures in the new generation of Greek shipowning talent.

She was a prominent figure at Posidonia last year, speaking alongside fellow next-generation leaders Milena Pappas and Suzanna Laskaridis — daughters of prominent shipowners — and Alex Hadjipateras of Dorian LPG.

Her father, George Procopiou, sat proudly in the Capital Link audience, recording the event on his mobile phone, at the Astir Palace, a hotel in which he has since invested.