James Lightbourn has packed plenty of stops into his dozen years in the shipping industry.

Lightbourn’s LinkedIn account shows no fewer than 11 activities jammed into that time.

Banker roles with Arctic Securities, the former CIT Bank and Alterna Capital, a private equity firm.

A shipbroker’s post at US sale-and-purchase shop Compass Maritime.

Multiple advisory and executive positions with the OSM Group and affiliated Shiphold Management Services.