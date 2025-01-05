One of the key issues in shipping is the capital-intensive nature of the industry.
The effectiveness of the shipping business can be enhanced exponentially if shipping operations can be decoupled from ownership.
While specialised ship management and operations companies have been around for a while, the scale and extent could be significantly increased.
About the Dare to Lead report
TradeWinds asked leaders what problem they would solve, what opportunity they would pursue and what people, living or dead, would make their dream-team board of directors if they ruled global shipping.