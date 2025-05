Paschalis Diamantides is the man behind Velos Tankers and Velos Dry. He started the former after breaking away from his father in 2019 and the latter in 2023 after beginning to snap up bulkers, building a total fleet of 13 ships.

Prerak Gulati stepped out on his own in 2018, founding Leeway Brokers in Dubai at 28 years old after periods at Aryacorp, ICAP and Hopp Shipping and now employs a dozen at the bulker-focused brokerage.