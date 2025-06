NYK Group and technology firm Orca AI are gearing up to use four vessels to demonstrate how semi-autonomous ships can ease crew shortages, as Japan’s maritime sector faces a labour crisis.

The effort is part of the Nippon Foundation’s MEGURI2040 programme, which aims to introduce fully autonomous ships to Japan’s waters. The nonprofit grant-making organisation says more than half of Japan’s coastal mariners are above 50, and a shrinking birth rate leaves few replacements.