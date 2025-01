Shipping is a fascinating industry, and I had my first taste of it when I was a little boy sailing on ro-ro vessels of my family’s shipping company, Argo Reederei Richard Adler & Sohne (founded 1896 in Bremen, Germany), during my school holidays.

Among others, the company maintained liner services in the Baltic and North Sea, connecting the UK, Germany, Sweden and Finland carrying cellulose, Mercedes Benz cars, large Claas harvest machines and sometimes timber on deck.